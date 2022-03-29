"I will be the FIRST person to say no" Ricochet takes aim at WWE autograph hunters

WWE Superstar Ricochet has hit back against autograph hunting 'fans.' The Intercontinental Champion expressed his feelings about people waiting in the early hours of the morning to ask for wrestlers' signatures.

It could be argued that being asked for an autograph is something to expect from being in the public eye. However, there has always been a small fraction of individuals who seek celebrity autographs purely for financial gain.

The WWE Superstar is loved by fans due to the respect he gives to people who pay to see him perform. The former NXT North American Champion took to Twitter earlier today to address the autograph hunters who constantly harass him and his fellow stars.

"Let me be clear. If you and a group of people are waiting in the lobby of my hotel, or in the check in area at the airport at 4-5am (sometimes earlier) in the morning, to ask for multiple autographs, is such an invasion of privacy. I will be the FIRST person to say no." H/T Twitter

I am the Champion. @KingRicochet However, If you happen to see me out & about somewhere please come say hi & chat! I love interacting, just don’t wait in the lobby of where we are staying. Don’t wait & hoard us in the check in areas at the airport etc.



Treat us with respect and respect is what you will receive. However, If you happen to see me out & about somewhere please come say hi & chat! I love interacting, just don’t wait in the lobby of where we are staying. Don’t wait & hoard us in the check in areas at the airport etc.Treat us with respect and respect is what you will receive.

Some individuals seem to have rubbed Ricochet the wrong way. The SmackDown Superstar is usually more than happy to give his time to appreciative fans.

Ricochet made history with his Intercontinental Championship victory

In what has been an underwhelming run on WWE's main roster, the high flyer managed to capture gold on SmackDown earlier this month. The One and Only defeated Sami Zayn to become the Intercontinental Champion on March 04, 2022.

In doing so, he became the first-ever WWE Superstar to have captured the Intercontinental, United States, and NXT North American Championship.

Despite his incredible talent in the ring and his recent championship triumph, the One And Only is currently not booked to face off against anybody in a match at WrestleMania.

Do you want to see the Intercontinental Champion defend his title at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh