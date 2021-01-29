Ricochet wants to team up with legendary WWE Superstar

Ricochet has been having a bit of a tough time on Monday Night RAW lately as a singles star, but it looks like he is ready to try his hand at the tag team division after recently teaming up with tag team legend Jeff Hardy.

Ricochet recently responded to a fan on Twitter, who had shared a GIF of himself and Jeff Hardy teaming up against Jaxson Ryker and Elias on WWE Main Event.

Say what you all want about #MainEvent but if I get to tag with @JEFFHARDYBRAND and do my own version of “Poetry In Motion” with him!? It’s cool with me! https://t.co/vFRXpJgWN7 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) January 29, 2021

Ricochet and Jeff Hardy teamed up in a losing effort, but Ricochet seems to have been inspired by the performance that he and The Charismatic Enigma put on during Main Event. Responding to the tweet, Ricochet said that he loved tagging with Jeff Hardy and performing his own version of "Poetry in Motion".

Following this post, Ricochet would send out another tweet, asking Jeff Hardy if they could team up to go after the Tag Team Championships.

Hey @JEFFHARDYBRAND maybe WE should go after those Tag Titles!? 🤘🏽🤘🏽 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) January 29, 2021

Ricochet and Jeff Hardy pairing up together would make a lot of sense, considering they are both on Monday Night RAW. Add to that the fact that the RAW Tag Team titles still need proper challengers. Ricochet and Jeff Hardy would make a great tag team considering the high-flying abilities of both men.

Ricochet's WWE career so far

Ricochet's WWE career has had its fair share of ups and downs since he joined the company back in 2018. He joined WWE debuting on their developmental brand NXT where he was immediately a hit, thanks to his athletic and high-flying capabilities. He won his first-ever title in WWE at NXT, becoming the second North American Champion after he defeated Adam Cole.

Following his breakout year in 2018, Ricochet was quickly moved over to the main roster, where he has been a part of RAW. Since joining the main roster, Ricochet has had limited success, only winning the United States Championship once. He has been on a dry spell recently. Ricochet was stuck in what seemed like a never-ending feud with RETRIBUTION.

However, Ricochet seems to be a bit chipper about the prospect of teaming up with Jeff Hardy. It would make for some great matches and would keep the WWE Universe entertained.

