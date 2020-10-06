Riddick Moss reveals serious injury; hints at major comeback to WWE

Riddick Moss has been one of the stars who has been a regular feature of RAW Underground ever since the concept made its debut two months back. Since then, he has shown incredible ability. He remains undefeated during his appearances on RAW Underground in WWE and the Main Event shows, if the matches that he had with Braun Strowman are not counted, as they were technically unsanctioned. While the ruling on those matches are not clear at the moment, he has defeated stars like Humberto Carrillo, Titus O'Neil, Erik, Carl Bloom, Mustafa Ali, and has drawn with Arturo Ruas.

Now, Riddick Moss has made the revelation that he is undefeated in WWE over the last two months on RAW Underground and the WWE ThunderDome. However, he also revealed that he has been suffering from an injury.

Riddick Moss on his injury; making a WWE comeback

Riddick Moss talked about the injury that he has suffered, and revealed that everything that he has been doing over the past two months has been with a torn ACL.

Over the past 2 months, Riddick Moss has gone undefeated in both #RawUnderground and the #WWEThunderdome, showing elite power, speed, agility, and explosion. While training, I’ve squatted 500, deadlifted 600, and broad jumped over 10’.

I have done all of this with a torn ACL.

Riddick Moss went on to say that there was a lot more coming and went on to hint at a major comeback to WWE soon.

When you have such high expectations for yourself, it’s hard to exceed them. But damn... even I was impressed with Riddy Mo on this one. 100% real talk, I don’t know of anyone else who could’ve done all of this. I am everything I’ve said I am - best athlete in the industry, Baddest MoFo on the Show, and a true Outlier. It speaks to my unmatched training, world-class athleticism, and extraordinary toughness. In other words, it’s a testament to the Riddick Regimen. And if you didn’t already believe in the Regimen, just wait til you see THIS comeback.