Several wrestlers have reacted to Emma's death-defying stunt at the Devils Bridge in Sedona.

Tenille Dashwood made her return to WWE last year after being away from the promotion for five long years. She is engaged to fellow WWE Superstar Riddick Moss.

Moss and Emma recently hiked to the Devils Bridge in Sedona and the latter performed an insane death-defying stunt at the popular spot. Moss filmed her while she performed the dangerous stunt.

She later shared the video on her official Instagram handle, receiving responses from several wrestlers, including Moss. Check out the video as well as some notable reactions to the same:

Reactions to Emma's dangerous stunt

Emma returned to WWE in October 2022

The 34-year-old star made her return to WWE last year following a three-year run in IMPACT Wrestling.

She spoke about her return in detail while talking with Ryan Satin on Out of Character:

“Probably, in the back of my mind, I started thinking like, ‘I wonder if I could actually go back to WWE.’ It was within a short time after that, probably a month or two, we ended up in touch. He said to me that he had been meaning to reach out even sooner, that I had been on his list, and he’s just been swamped, as you could imagine. That’s kind of where the conversation finally kicked off and then went from there. Next thing you know, I’m actually back. I joked about it so many times, all of a sudden it was like, ‘This is actually happening, I’m coming back to WWE after five years,” she said. [H/T Fightful]

It's been almost two months since Dashwood wrestled on WWE TV. She last fought in a losing effort against Shayna Baszler on the July 10 episode of WWE RAW.

What do you think of Dashwood's insane stunt? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here