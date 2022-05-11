Current Champion chooses interaction with Kurt Angle as his personal favorite WWE moment 

WWE Superstar Riddle recently chose the 2020 Fight Pit match against Timothy Thatcher as his greatest moment in WWE so far. Kurt Angle was the special guest referee in the contest.

Riddle signed for WWE in 2018 and began performing for the company's third brand, 'NXT.' As he began to move up to the main roster in 2020, Riddle's final match in NXT came against Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit on May 27 of the same year.

During a recent interview with Catch Club, Riddle listed off many reasons why his match with Thatcher has been his finest moment and match in WWE thus far.

"Fight pit match when I kicked Tim Thatcher’s teeth out of his mouth and Kurt Angle picked them up. There was a lot going on, I kicked the dude’s teeth out of his mouth and Kurt Angle was there. I was like, I got this Legend, I kicked this guy’s teeth, and it was the first-ever fight pit. Which, even though I lost, I still think it’s one of the best matches in WWE right now and I wish they would use it more." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Since moving to WWE's main roster, The Original Bro has earned several notable wins and title reigns. Riddle is currently one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Randy Orton.

Kurt Angle turned down the chance to be Riddle's manager

Kurt Angle retired from in-ring competition after his loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

WWE were keen to have Angle return as ringside manager for one of the Original Bro in the following year. However, the Olympian declined the opportunity to manage the 36-year-old star.

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Angle gave the reason why he turned down WWE's offer to manage the former NXT Superstar. He noted that the financial aspect of the deal was unfavorable for him.

"They wanted me to be a coach at NXT. Then they wanted me to manage Matt Riddle, which I was very interested in and I thought that would be really entertaining. But, the money was horrible (laughs). I'm sorry, but when we talk about money, it better be at least worth it if we were going to do it. This amount was not worth it." (H/T Wrestling Republic )

It will be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer returns in any capacity to the Stamford-based promotion.

What are your thoughts on Angle's decision to decline the role of a manager? Sound off in the comments below.

