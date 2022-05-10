WWE Superstar Riddle on his transition from MMA to Pro Wrestling

WWE Superstar Riddle has opened up about what made him conclude his mixed martial arts career and pursue professional wrestling in 2014.

The RK-Bro member carved out a very respectful resume in mixed martial arts before becoming a pro wrestler. He is a black belt holder in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has won several fights on UFC pay-per-views. While wrestling was always his first love, the star was hesitant to commit to sports entertainment due to his size.

During a recent interview with Catch Club, Riddle stated how seeing Daniel Bryan defeat big stars like Triple H and Batista in 2014 made him realize that wrestling could have a spot for him.

"I always wanted to do pro wrestling but I felt because of my size I was going to get overlooked, you know, especially earlier, like in the early 2000s. But then as I kept training MMA and I saw the world of pro wrestling change, the landscape changed. Guys like Daniel Bryan were beating Batista and Triple H, you know and they were the champs. And when I saw that I was like 'you know what I think this place has changed."

The RAW Tag Team Champion noted that the right amount of skill and charisma could earn you a place in sports entertainment.

"I don't think you have to be a giant, I think if you're highly skilled and charismatic and you bring everything to the table, you cross all those T's and you dot the I's, you'll get an opportunity." (From 1:45 to 2:25)

Riddle would make his WWE debut in 2018, and since then, the former UFC fighter has found great success. He is now a former United States Champion as well as the current RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Randy Orton.

Riddle had his WrestleMania moment last month

At WrestleMania 38 in Dallas last April, The Original Bro, and Randy Orton faced off against Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) with the RAW Tag Team Championship at stake.

RK-Bro would go on to retain their titles during the contest as Riddle was able to execute Orton's iconic RKO finisher by springboarding off the top rope. Randy himself has not been able to do perform the move during his career.

In a backstage interview with Sarah Schreiber after their match, The Viper praised his tag team partner for earning his WrestleMania moment.

"You needed your WrestleMania moment. I know this wasn’t your first WrestleMania, but you needed a WrestleMania moment, man. You did something that I could never do with the RKO, and that’s a springboard off the top rope. Brother, that was sick. That was sick." (H/T itrwrestling)

The team of Orton and Riddle continued their recent success this past Monday on RAW as they were able to retain their championship against The Street Profits once again.

What are your thoughts on Riddle's transition to professional wrestling? Sound off in the comments below.

