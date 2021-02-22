Riddle celebrates uniquely after United States title win; WWE Hall of Famer reacts

At this year's WWE Elimination Chamber, Riddle came away with a massive win as he managed to become the United States Champion. Following his win, Riddle celebrated in his own unique fashion as he joined the WWE Watch Along broadcast while eating more than a few corn dogs.

In a triple threat match at this year's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Riddle defeated Bobby Lashley and John Morrison to get the win and the United States Championship. Given Lashley's dominance heading into the fight, he had been the favorite to retain. But Riddle shocked everyone by getting the massive achievement.

Riddle joined the WWE Watch Along broadcast, with a few corn dogs in his hand, as he chowed down. Soon enough, he was sharing his views of how the night went and seemed happy with the proceedings.

"USA all the way bro!"

The new United States Champion asserted, while eating corn dogs, that by defeating Lashley and Morrison, he had proved beyond doubt that he was 'legit'.

"This is a night where things change for real. I've got a corn dog, I'm the USA Champion, I'm wearing Evil Knievel's gear man. Things are off the charts and I don't doubt that. I don't think you guys know what that means. Before I was already pretty good, but this solidifies it. This tells the world that I'm legit and you have to deal with it. You have to deal with it for a long long time, bro."

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry reacts to Riddle's celebration

The WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry, was present on the broadcast as well and seemed extremely happy with Riddle for his win. Henry commented on Riddle's body, saying that the new US Champion had kept himself in extraordinary shape.

"You look at Matt Riddle's body, and you know Matt has not been eating like that so this a treat for him."

Henry went on to congratulate Riddle for his win.

"Congratulations, number one! Two, I like that you go after the biggest dog in the fight. You don't dodge or dip around and just fight in your own weight class. A lot of guys are not willing to do that. So big props and big respect for it."

Riddle responded as well, taking a shot at UFC and MMA, saying that if he had wanted to fight in his own weight class he would have stayed there. He then talked about how he came to WWE to mix it up with stars of every shape and size.

"If I wanted to fight in my weight class, I'd have stayed in the UFC or kept fighting in MMA. I came to the WWE to fight with all the big boys because I know I can hang with the biggest and the best, bro. So thanks for the respect, and nothing but respect from me to you bro."

Riddle's win is his first major title win on the main roster. Although he came close to winning the Intercontinental Championship, he was not able to get it. Now, Riddle has the United States Championship and stated that he wants to hold on to it for a long time.