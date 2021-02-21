"You have to be ready" - Riddle comments on the differences between WWE's brands

RAW Superstar Riddle recently sat down with Vicente Betran of ViBe & Wrestling to discuss his current WWE career. During the discussion, Riddle commented on how he found life as an NXT Superstar and how his move to RAW went.

"From the beginning you start training, you go to the indies and work your way up and eventually you make it to NXT. NXT is probably one of the most professional places I’ve ever work. There was so much when I was there, they got the TV deal with USA Network, which is huge but I didn’t realize how the main roster was until I got there on SmackDown and it is a complete different monster. Completely different machines with a lot of parts and pieces, and then you go to RAW and you got three hours and it is even a bigger monster with… is craziness."

Riddle also discussed how it is different to work in live television as a RAW star.

"When you are dealing with live TV things are going crazy, even if you plan the things not to go crazy. They get crazy sometimes because you can plan it, things happen. The big difference for me when I was on NXT was the things were a bit more planned out while on the main roster. Everything should be planned or there is an idea, but most of the time you just shoot from the hip and that is why the people need to be prepare and be professional on the main roster. Anything can happen, and you have to be ready and professional."

Riddle on the importance of doing a good job as a main roster star

In the same discussion, Riddle also delved into why it is important to do well on the main roster on RAW. He noted that Vince McMahon has a big involvement.

"You have to be ready for anything anytime and Vince McMahon is right there at gorilla looking at you so it’s not like: 'Oh man, I hope nobody saw that,' because Vince McMahon is watching closely Bro, so do your job good."

The full interview with Riddle is available here.