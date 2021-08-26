Riddle reacts to Brock Lesnar's return

In his most recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, WWE Superstar Riddle shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam.

Riddle mentioned that he was glad to see Brock Lesnar back in WWE. He addressed Lesnar as Mr. Beast and said that he enjoyed seeing Lesnar get back into the ring at SummerSlam. However, Riddle mentioned that he did not like the new look for the Beast Incarnate, especially his man bun.

“Brock - I’m gonna call him Mr. Beast. Because that was on the door in the back. And I was like, "Who the hell is Mr. Beast?" I’m pretty sure that’s Brock. Mr. Beast came back, Mr. Beast came down to the ring and Mr. Beast did his thing. I'm not a huge fan of Mr. Beast’s man bun.”

Riddle also went on to praise Brock's brand of in-ring work. Riddle mentioned that he was a fan of Brock Lesnar's ability within the ropes and exceptional prowess as an athlete.

“But hey I’m a fan of his work. I’m a fan of his caliber of athleticism. So, good for him”, Riddle said.

Riddle describes his dynamics with Randy Orton

Riddle also discussed his current dynamics with his tag partner Randy Orton. The Original Bro mentioned that Randy was like an older brother, helping him improve.

“It's like the coolest older brother ever in a wrestling ring. I'm living my best life, I'm living my fantasy, and he's like a cheat sheet. I just get guided. It’s like I’m taking a test and he’s ‘Hey kid the answer’s not C, it’s B. And I’m like E, Randy. I’m gonna get good grades Randy.”

Riddle acknowledged that he was not sure if RK-Bro would happen when Orton was off TV for a few weeks, but he was glad to see that fans were still hot for the team when Randy returned. Riddle made it clear that he enjoyed working with Randy and the entire RK-Bro run was like living a fantasy.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Daniel Wood