"The writers and everybody laughed at me" - Riddle recalls backstage reactions before WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with CBS Sports about the first time he pitched the idea of RK-Bro backstage in WWE.

Riddle's main roster run hit a milestone at SummerSlam when the Original Bro won the RAW Tag Team Championships with Randy Orton. This was Riddle's second championship on the main roster, having won the United States Championship earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Riddle has also been front and center on RAW, getting a rub from John Cena during a recent promo segment, and working with top stars on the red brand such as Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

Riddle recalled the first time he pitched the idea of RK-Bro backstage. He mentioned that the idea was met with laughter and was blown off. Riddle pointed out that coming out of WrestleMania, he had lost the United States title and Randy Orton had also completed his program with The Fiend. This presented the right opportunity for the two men to start working together. Riddle stated that they both pushed for RK-Bro to make the team a reality.

“A couple of weeks before WrestleMania, I made a joke and said, 'How awesome would it be if me and Randy teamed up and called ourselves RK-Bro?' The writers and everybody laughed at me. Sometimes you just have to plant that seed and eventually, it happens. I lost the United States Championship at WrestleMania and Randy beat The Fiend, so we were already done with our particular stories and kind of found each other. I think it was originally not supposed to be what it is today, but we were both pushing for it.”

Riddle on transitioning from UFC to WWE

Every time I do an interview I watch you all scramble to either to tell me how much you hate me or how much you love me and I just love how easy it is to get you all worked up. Also don’t get worked into a shoot especially with a former UFC fighter bro 😂 pic.twitter.com/mfeYwakn2s — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) August 28, 2021

Riddle also spoke about the change in lifestyle from his days in the UFC to his current run in WWE. He revealed that after his unceremonious dismissal from UFC, a lot of people branded him as a loser. Riddle stated that his hard work helped him turn it all around to a point where his merchandise is currently sold out in WWE and he is a crowd favorite. Riddle added that he wanted to be true to himself even if it meant that he had to part ways with UFC.

