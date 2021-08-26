Riddle chooses his dream opponent between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

WWE superstar Riddle appeared on the Bump and shared his thoughts on whether he would like to face Brock Lesnar or Goldberg.

Riddle had a great SummerSlam when RK-Bro managed to win the Raw Tag Team Championships. Riddle took a heavy beating in the early stages of the match but came back strong to give Randy the hot tag.

Riddle also kept Omos busy outside the ring which gave the Viper an opportunity to strike with the RKO against AJ Styles to pick up the win. Riddle also got another hard fought win under his belt against Styles on Raw this Monday with some help from Randy Orton at ringside who attacked Omos with his personalized scooter.

Responding to a fan question on whether he would rather face Brock Lesnar or Goldberg, Riddle said that facing Goldberg would be more realistic at this time. Riddle revealed that he was in the process of mending his relationship with Goldberg and they were starting to warm up to each other.

The Original Bro detailed that he could possibly try to convince Goldberg for a match at WrestleMania.

“Billy G... Golberg. Him and Gage, they bring it, they’re a package deal. Bill has been kinda cool with me lately, not too cool, not that cool but he’s been cooler. The bridge was already destroyed, it got blown up. Right now we’re like throwing some stones so that you can walk across the water. But if I had to pick a match between the two of them right now, and if I’m going realistically, I’m thinking Goldberg. Goldberg and Mania, I think that’s a possibility. I think I might convince him to actually wrestle me.”

Riddle reveals why he didn't wear boots in the ring

Responding to another fan question, Riddle revealed why he did not wear any footwear in the ring. Riddle discussed that when he was breaking into the wrestling business he noticed that wrestling boots were worth $500 and he did not have the money.

Riddle detailed that later when he did have the money, he decided to go the flip flop route to be different than others in the wrestling business and carve a niche for himself.

Do you enjoy watching RK-Bro in the ring? Will we ever see a Riddle vs. Goldberg match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

