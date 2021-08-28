Riddles shares what happened after his awkward segment with Asuka

Riddle recently spoke with Bleacher Report in an exclusive interview. He talked about his segment on the 29th March episode of RAW where he forgot his lines in a backstage segment with Asuka.

Earlier this year, The Original Bro was in a backstage segment with Asuka discussing whether scooters were famous in Japan. But midway into the segment, Riddle forgot his lines. He rode his scooter and moved out of the shot, leaving Asuka looking puzzled on live TV.

Riddle discussed the botched segment during the interview and mentioned that higher-ups in the WWE liked his hilarious take on the segment. He said that he had a lot of material for the promo, but he felt he messed up. Luckily for him, Bruce Prichard and even Randy Orton liked how he handled the segment. Riddle shared that Randy Orton walked up to him after the shot and said it was the best promo segment Riddle had been involved in.

“They had me talking about robot fights and Tokyo underground battle bots, there was a lot there. In my defense, they waved me over and I thought it was just a rehearsal. I was like, 'Nooooo!' I thought I messed up so bad. I was like, 'Shoot. I can't believe I did that.' But then Bruce Prichard and everybody thought it was better than what was written for me.”, said Riddle.

In the wake of a historic and record-breaking #SummerSlam, @SuperKingofBros spoke with @BleacherReport about RK-Bro, the return of @BrockLesnar, how he feels about @WWERomanReigns and more. https://t.co/WfaztiQxhx — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) August 27, 2021

Riddle was growing out his beard to look like Randy Orton

Riddle also shared that before SummerSlam, he was growing his beard to look more like Randy Orton. Riddle added that everyone backstage found it to be hilarious. He mentioned that Randy advised him to run it by Vince before appearing live on SummerSlam with a beard.

Riddle detailed that Vince McMahon also found the look hilarious but insisted that Riddle be himself. Thus, he took off the beard.

