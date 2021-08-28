Riddle shares his thoughts on why Brock Lesnar went after the Universal Championship

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report. The current Raw Tag Team champion discussed his current run with the WWE, his take on Roman Reigns, and whether he and Brock Lesnar would ever work together.

Riddle has always expressed interest when it comes to a match with Brock Lesnar. However, the Beast Incarnate was very clear on his stance that he would never work with Riddle. The two met backstage at the Royal Rumble in 2020, when Lesnar told Riddle that he would never get a match with the Beast Incarnate.

Speaking on Lesnar's surprise return, Riddle said that he was pleased to see Brock back in the WWE. Riddle mentioned that Lesnar is a great athlete and competitor and the fans missed him while he was away.

Riddle also hinted that Lesnar chose Reigns and the Universal title to avoid an upset at the hands of Riddle.

“Brock came out at the end of the show. I saw a sign on a door say Mr. Beast and I was like ‘Who the hell is Mr. Beast? I got a feeling that's Brock.’ You know, hey, I'm glad Brock's back. Fans missed him and he's one hell of a competitor. I personally think he went for the wrong man - he went for Roman. But people love that Universal Championship, so I get it. I think they're both doing the right thing because they don't want to get hurt.” (h/t to Bleacher Report for the transcript)

In the wake of a historic and record-breaking #SummerSlam, @SuperKingofBros spoke with @BleacherReport about RK-Bro, the return of @BrockLesnar, how he feels about @WWERomanReigns and more. https://t.co/WfaztiQxhx — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) August 27, 2021

Riddle discussed his success on the main roster

Riddle also spoke about being one of the select few from NXT to succeed on the main roster. Riddle revealed that even during his time at NXT, his focus was on getting called up to the main roster and featuring on Raw. Riddle added that he had a soft corner for the red brand since that was the show he grew up watching.

Riddle also credited his friends Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest for winning championships on the main roster. He revealed the reason this trio have been successful on Raw is because they had their eyes set on championship gold on the main roster.

Do you think Riddle will ever face Brock Lesnar? Who do you think would win? Sound off in the comments below.

Meet WWE's latest Superstar- Faithy J. Click here to find out more about her.

Edited by Rohit Mishra