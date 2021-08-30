Riddle reveals why winning the Raw tag team championships at SummerSlam was special

One-half of the Raw Tag team champions, Riddle, recently spoke with CBS Sports in an exclusive interview.

Riddle is one of the few superstars to thrive both in NXT and in the main roster. The Original Bro transitioned from a successful indie run to a strong stint with WWE.

The crowning moment of Riddle's main roster career to date came at SummerSlam when he won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships with Randy Orton beating the team of AJ Styles and his personal colossus, Omos.

Speaking about his SummerSlam outing, Riddle said that the fact that it was the most-watched SummerSlam in the history of the PPV made it more special for him. Riddle also stated that it was a sweet feeling to win the tag team title alongside his best friend, Randy Orton.

Riddle also added that RK-Bro was gaining popularity with the WWE Universe, thus helping them push up merchandise sales.

“I'm feeling pretty good, you know. I'm feeling even better that it happened at SummerSlam in front of 51,000 people, breaking records on merch and everything else. Not only did I become a Raw tag team champion, but I did it with my best bro, my best bud, my stallion compadre, Randy Orton. For me, it's been a marvelous, amazing ride. SummerSlam, with all the people and the merch and seeing RK-Bro shirts everywhere. It was insane, bro. It was awesome. It was sick. It was cool.”

Riddle reveals why RK-Bro is a great team

Riddle also spoke about the odd pairing with Randy Orton. He stated that both men were passionate about their jobs and this helped them become a better team. Riddle acknowledged that he and Randy were different people, but pointed out that some of the best tag teams in WWE were oddly paired tag teams.

Riddle mentioned that the odd couple pairing played in favor of RK-Bro because it allowed the two members to compliment each other's styles. Riddle stated that because he and Randy were so different, it made the tag team work and go on for longer than anyone had expected.

Do you agree with Riddle? Who would you like RK-Bro to face off against next? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Rohit Mishra