Riddle faces former WWE Champion in first-time-ever singles match; defeats him with Randy Orton's RKO

Riddle defeated former WWE Champion The Miz in their first-ever singles encounter at the latest WWE Saturday Night's Main Event show.

The former MMA star has been doing quite well for himself on WWE TV lately. He is one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Randy Orton.

The King of Bros was in action against none other than The Miz at last night's WWE Montgomery live event. The duo opened the show with a 20-minute match that fans seemingly loved. In the end, The Miz lost after being on the receiving end of an RKO.

Riddle and The Miz have previously wrestled in multi-man matches

Fans were pretty excited to see the two WWE Superstars engage in battle last night, as this was their very first singles outing. The two men have faced off on three separate occasions in the past in tag team and multi-man matches.

The last time the two stars wrestled in the same match was in late 2021, at a WWE Supershow live event. The match pitted RK-Bro and Damian Priest against Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and The Miz. That night, the babyfaces stood victorious over the heels.

Riddle is currently doing the best work of his in-ring career and is quite popular among the WWE Universe. It's been about a year since he formed a tag team with Randy Orton. A short while ago, Orton heaped major praise on his tag team partner:

"When I'm out there in the ring and the red light is on, I'm feeling his energy and the people are feeling it and it's a weird thing he's got. He's got something special. He's a lot smarter than he lets on, on TV, in real life. He's a sharp dude. I think - he's lucky to have me there, I'm giving him the rub - I think, I'm more lucky to have Riddle with me because of why you're asking me that question: You're having a lot of fun out there, I see you smiling, I see you having a good time in this babyface run. I think that is directly related to him," said Orton.

Riddle and Orton are slated to face The Usos in a Winners Take All tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash.

