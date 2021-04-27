Riddle gives his honest opinion on R-K-Bro and Randy Orton

Riddle and Randy Orton's unexpected alliance was one of RAW's highlights tonight. Following their amazing match on last week's RAW, the two teamed up to take on Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

The two emerged victorious, and the Original Bro was extremely happy with the result. The Viper himself was also pleased. Appearing on RAW Talk, Riddle commented on the match and this new partnership.

Riddle and Orton, who are now going by the team "R-K-Bro" had some pretty interesting exchanges leading up to the match. The former United States Champion Riddle addressed this on RAW Talk.

"Nobody thought it was going to happen, especially after I beat Randy in the center of the ring last week. I think he had a week to think about my offer from last week. In fact, on April 20, he sent me a tweet about R-K-Bro and said he actually liked the name," said Riddle.

Despite Randy Orton's positive response to the idea of "R-K-Bro", Riddle was still reluctant about the partnership, considering The Viper's history. However, Orton went out of his way to make plans for the duo, and that meant a lot to Riddle, who believes this could be the start of something special.

"Since he’s a Viper, I was a little worried that he was setting me up," added Riddle. "When he approached me backstage tonight, I was actually expecting a confrontation. But the fact that he made plans for us, and even booked us to a match… he just knows how to warm a bro’s heart. This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."

Riddle and Orton are certainly quite the awkward pairing, but it would be great to see just how far they can go as a tag team.

What is next for Riddle, Randy Orton and R-K-Bro?

R-K-Bro adds a new dynamic to the RAW Tag Team division. Both Riddle and Orton are keen to work with each other, and will certainly look to go after the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Advertisement

Things are looking bright for the duo, but it seems Riddle is thinking too far ahead into the future. The Viper had to calm The Original Bro down, explaining to him that they will be taking this partnership one day at a time.

What are your expectations for R-K-Bro? Do you see them as the next RAW Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section.