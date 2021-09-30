Riddle discusses his plans for the Royal Rumble match

WWE superstar and one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle hopes to win the Royal Rumble match next year.

WWE recently announced that the Royal Rumble will be emanating from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. This will be the largest venue to host the PPV in its 30+ years' history.

This week, Riddle spoke on the Out of Character podcast, mentioning he had his eyes on the Royal Rumble match. The Original Bro stated that his first experience at the Rumble wasn't an enjoyable one.

Riddle added that he managed to get some good TV time and work with some of his favorite superstars during his second appearance at the marquee event. He declared that he would love to win the event in his third attempt.

"I think I'm going to win the next Royal Rumble. I feel like the first time, I didn't really have a good experience. Second time, very good experience. Got in there with some of my favorite workers and everybody else. And I think this time around, for me, I would love to win it, I think the fans would love it. And I think it's something super fresh," Riddle said.

Riddle believes he needs a Royal Rumble win to break through as a top star

Riddle explained that he had a good run on the main roster but needed a significant victory to break the glass ceiling. The RAW tag team champion pointed out that winning the Royal Rumble would be a huge achievement.

Riddle discussed that WWE had been booking top stars to win the Rumble over the last few years, but a rookie like him winning the Rumble would be refreshing for the fans.

Riddle mentioned, "It's something they haven't done in a long time is have one of the up and coming superstars win a Royal Rumble. Usually it's the top guy that wins it and you know that it's going to be a top guy and they've been doing that for a while. It's not that I'm not a top guy, but you know until you win something like that and get through that crack, you know what I'm saying, you're not the top guy yet," Riddle said.

Also Read

Would you like to see Riddle win the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy