"It will blow my mind" - Riddle names a country he would love to wrestle in

Riddle is one of WWE's most talented superstars. As an individual, The Original Bro loves to travel and experience new cultures. The former United States Champion recently revealed in an interview that he is excited to visit one particular country.

Speaking to WWE Now India, Riddle revealed that he would love to visit India. Especially if the whole WWE roster is involved and can make the trip.

Riddle spoke about how mind-blowing it would be to perform in India, especially if the main roster could be involved somehow. He feels that it will not only blow his mind, but the minds of the fans in India as well. Overall, he has seen and met so many great people from India, that he is looking forward to it.

"When is WWE coming to India? I think that's the real question. I mean, I'm a stallion, it's cool just to have me, but could you imagine if you had the whole WWE roster in India. I know the millions of fans and everybody else it would blow their minds. It will blow my mind. The culture and everything. I've just seen so many great things and met so many great people from India. I'm pretty sure it would be a great stopping point in India. So hopefully, when things kind of blow over, things get a little bit better. We can finally come to India, becuase I know the Bro wants to run the show in India," said Riddle.

#WWENowIndia's @Ga3lyn gets into a candid chat with @SuperKingofBros as they discuss his feud with Indus Sher, his love for Indian cuisine, the possibility of visiting #India, and more!



👉 https://t.co/MkTFfz0xW3 pic.twitter.com/snM0aCDYM5 — WWE India (@WWEIndia) April 28, 2021

It would be great to see Riddle and the rest of WWE set up shop in India for a while. Fans will certainly come in droves to watch some of WWE's top stars perform.

Riddle wants to go after the RAW tag team titles

Before making the trip to India, Riddle has certain things he would like to accomplish. On top of that list is attempting to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. The Original Bro will aim to do this with his new tag partner Randy Orton.

Riddle recently formed the "R-K-Bro" team with The Viper and has some grandiose plans for the team.

Do you think R-K-Bro can wrest the RAW tag team titles away from AJ Styles and Omos? Let us know in the comments below.