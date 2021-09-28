"You hug me when you’re ready" - current champion explains his relationship with Vince McMahon

WWE Superstar Riddle recently discussed his dynamic with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Riddle was the latest guest on the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin this week, and The Original Bro spoke about his current WWE run, his relationship with Vince McMahon, working with top stars on the main roster and much more.

In one highlight, Riddle opened up about his relationship with McMahon by mentioning that he and Vince saw a lot of each other during TV tapings. Riddle also added that the WWE Chairman shook hands with him and often complimented him on his in-ring work. That being said, the goofy half of R-K-Bro divulged that he was still looking for that elusive Vince McMahon hug.

The Original Bro looked back on how he expected a hug from Vince after his match at SummerSlam, but it was not to be. Riddle also stated that he did not want to force the issue too much, as he wanted things to take their own course.

“The thing is I’ve been on TV a lot," said Riddle. "I work a lot, you know. Vince sees me every week at least once. I got I've got a lot of handshakes - good job, I love your stuff, this, that, a lot of compliments. I have yet to receive a Vincent McMahon hug, you know. I was hoping I'd get one after SummerSlam, but not so much. And I don’t wanna force it. I’m not forcing it. You hug me when you’re ready, bro.“

Riddle recalls how he overstepped his boundaries with Vince McMahon

Riddle also stated that his trash talk got him into trouble on several occasions. He recalled how McMahon has often told him that he was overstepping his boundaries.

Riddle subsequently explained his position by saying that he does not want to rub people the wrong way, but people often take his trash talk too seriously.

Riddle went on to say that McMahon respected his work in the ring, which is also a primary reason for his success on the main roster.

What do you think of Vince McMahon's working relationship with Riddle? Let us know in the comments below.

