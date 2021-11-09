“I’m not saying we’re best friends” - Riddle opens up about recent conversation with WWE Hall of Famer

It appears the beef between Riddle and Goldberg has been squashed.

Riddle recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT to discuss all things WWE. Referring to his well-documented heat with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, Riddle revealed that the two shared drinks on the plane ride home from Saudi Arabia and talked out their differences.

"Everybody here knows I can throw down and I’m going to talk s***," Riddle said. "It’s one of those things where I can’t change that. I talk trash. That’s my job, that’s what I do. And it rubs some people the wrong way. But at the end of the day, even Bill and maybe one day a certain Beast, they come to understand what I’m trying to do. Bill and I had a conversation. It was like ‘Bill, I’m sorry if I rubbed you the wrong way’ on the way back from Saudi Arabia. We were on the plane, had a couple of cocktails. I’m not saying we’re best friends, but we are doing way better than we were."

Will Riddle finally get his match with Goldberg?

Riddle went on to reveal that he's been able to get to know and understand Goldberg. He hopes at this point that things are good between himself and the WWE Hall of Famer.

"I think just us talking and seeing him work [longer matches this year], you just get to know somebody and understand them," Riddle continued. "He’s like me; if you just listen to the dirt sheets or watch me do interviews, you might hate me [laughs]. But in real life, I’m a pretty nice guy. I talk crap, but that’s just to drum up interest. He realises that – I think we’re all good."

Whether this means the two men will finally stand across from each other in the squared circle remains to be seen, but odds are better now than they've ever been. This sounds like an excellent marquee match that could take place at next year's WrestleMania.

What do you make of Riddle's comments? Do you think a match between Riddle and Goldberg can finally happen? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

