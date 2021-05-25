Riddle secures win over Xavier Woods after using a popular finisher

Riddle went one-on-one with Xavier Woods on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW in what was a hard fought match. The match was made official last week following Kofi Kingston's win over Riddle's R-K-Bro partner Randy Orton.

The Original Bro looked to avenge The Viper by taking out Xavier Woods. This would have been a difficult match personally for Riddle, considering how close he is to The New Day.

That being said, Riddle is a loyal tag-team partner and did not let friendships hinder him as he defeated Xavier Woods in what was a brilliant singles match.

The former United States Champion paid homage to Randy Orton as he ended the match by hitting Woods with an RKO.

It was a sight to see, as it seems that Riddle has not just found a tag partner, but a mentor as well in Randy Orton.

It looks like WWE are building up a feud between The New Day and R-K-Bro. It will certainly be amazing to watch, considering how skilled all four men are in the ring.

Perhaps we will see the two teams go head-to-head at either Hell in a Cell or Summerslam. It will be a great match regardless of when we see it.

When will Riddle and Randy Orton challenge for the RAW Tag Team titles?

There can be no denying just how special R-K-Bro are. The duo of Randy Orton and Riddle are probably the most exciting and entertaining tag team to watch on RAW today.

The big question is, when will they make a run for the RAW Tag Team titles? Riddle has hinted that he wants to go after the titles as soon as possible. However, The Viper wants to take things slow, one match at a time.

The WWE Universe will be dying to see R-K-Bro challenge for the titles, and while it looks like it may not happen anytime soon, there have been reports that WWE are planning on putting the titles on them at some point in time.

Until then, Randy Orton and Riddle will have to continue working on improving their chemistry in the ring.

When do you think R-K-Bro will become RAW Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.