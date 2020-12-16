Riddle has the potential to be a "killer," according to Disco Inferno

Disco Inferno has revealed that he would like to train Riddle, and believes he could turn him into a "killer."

In an exclusive interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno said that he would like to train Riddle. He gave his opinion on what he would change with regard to Riddle's style, and the RAW star's current persona.

Speaking on how he would train Riddle, Disco Inferno believes that he needs to incorporate a more shoot-style based move set in order to improve as a wrestler. He believes that if Riddle coupled his popularity with shoot-style wrestling, his persona would match his character.

"Riddle. Matt Riddle, because he's very popular. When I train people I like shooter style stuff. I've trained Karrion Kross, I train guys to throw good strikes. The thing Riddle is missing is that he does not throw like a shoot fighter. He's throwing the fake/working wrestling punches. If he tightened up that part of his work his persona would equal his character."

Riddle needs to return to the style he showed in YouTube and Twitter posts

Disco Inferno also stated the hype surrounding Riddle has trailed off. He claimed The Original Bro needs to return to the style he showcased in his YouTube and Twitter videos in order to become a "killer."

According to Inferno, one reason for the loss of hype is because Riddle is being made to play a goofy babyface in WWE.

Bro-Nuts will be a thing with or without you #BroNuts https://t.co/aOTHywFakR — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) December 1, 2020

"He was interesting when he was shooting on people in YouTube videos and on Twitter. That guy, they've brought him up here and now he's like a goofy baby face. The hype lost it's trail. He wrestle's like a badass out there with his grappling and stuff. If he threw better strikes he'd look like a killer out there."

It is hard to deny the popularity of Riddle's goofy persona, but it does feel at times as though his character does not match his in-ring ability. Perhaps Disco Inferno has a point when he says that a shoot style Riddle would elevate the Original Bro's overall character.