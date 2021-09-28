"One of the guys who taught me how to work" - Riddle praises ex-WWE star

Riddle has praised former WWE star Blue Meanie for the influence he has had on his career and for being a good teacher.

While appearing on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the current RAW Tag Team Champion stated that Meanie is one of his favorite people in the world and that he is supremely knowledgeable about the business side of pro wrestling.

“Blue Meanie is one of my favorite people in the world. The guy’s one of the sweetest guys you’ll ever [meet]. Super knowledge and yeah, especially when it comes to the business side of wrestling, Blue Meanie, he’s been in the business, he gets it, he’s got the experience and he’s a pleasure to be around and yeah. He’s one of the guys who taught me how to work,” said Riddle. (H/T WrestleZone)

Blue Meanie has been a trainer at the Monster Factory pro wrestling school since 2012, which is where Riddle honed his craft. Current stars like Sheamus and Damian Priest, as well as legends like Paul Wight (FKA Big Show) and Godfather, are alumni of Monster Factory.

Meanie was a part of WWE briefly in the late 90s during the Attitude Era and returned once again for another brief run in 2005.

Riddle's WWE career so far

After training at Monster Factory, Riddle began his pro wrestling career in 2015. He wrestled with various promotions like PWG and Evolve, before making the big switch to WWE in 2018.

He was moved to NXT immediately after signing with the company and had some memorable feuds on the Black and Gold brand. He also won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Pete Dunne after defeating Undisputed Era in February 2020.

The Original Bro was called up to the main roster and won his first singles title in WWE in early 2021, the United States Championship. He is the current RAW Tag Team Champion with Randy Orton, who joined forces with him earlier this year.

