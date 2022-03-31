"It kinda makes him smile" - Randy Orton's backstage reaction to the 'shoosh' revealed

WWE RAW star Riddle has opened up about how he and his tag team partner Randy Orton really feel about being shooshed by Chad Gable.

The shoosh is another popular catchphrase that the Alpha Academy member has begun using on the red brand along with 'Ah-Thank-You!' At WrestleMania 38, RK-Bro will put their RAW Tag Team Championships on the line against Aplha Academy and The Street Profits in a triple threat tag team bout.

Riddle recently appeared on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump to discuss the match. When asked about the shoosh, he stated that he likes it, and it makes Randy Orton smile backstage.

"I'll be honest. [Chad] Gable, Olympian, one of the best in the business. I personally love the shoosh. I personally don't like being shooshed but at the same time Gable has one of the most beautiful shooshes a man could have. I don't know how Randy feels, but it kinda makes him smile when we're backstage or when we're back there and it's like shoosh! And we're like, 'Hm, okay.' Other than being on the receiving end of the shoosh, the shoosh is pretty entertaining. I enjoy a good shoosh," said Riddle. (45:35-46:20)

Randy Orton's tag team partner Riddle discusses Otis' transformation since teaming up with Chad Gable in WWE

Otis used to be a part of a babyface team called Heavy Machinery along with Tucker. He was involved in a romantic storyline with NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, which was later dropped from TV. Otis went on to turn help and joined forces with Gable to form a new tag team.

Riddle spoke about Otis' transformation, stating that Chad Gable brought out the best in him.

"A couple of years ago Otis was kissing out Mandy. He was doing cool things but his head wasn't in the game. But under the guidance of master Gable, Otis has really came into his own. And I think we're starting to see the real monster that Otis can be, because that guy is a tank, he's huge, he's powerful. But I think his direction hasn't been proper in the past. But with Gable leading the way, he's doing much better. He's doing good. Hats off to Otis," said Riddle. (46:41-47:32)

Randy Orton and Riddle could lose their titles at The Show of Shows without being pinned or submitted. They're the only babyfaces in the bout, and as such, they'll get the most reactions from the live crowd.

