RAW Superstar reacts to Randy Orton decapitating Ramblin' Rabbit on tonight's episode

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Randy Orton attacked Rambling Rabbit and other members of the Firefly Funhouse when he got an invitation from Alexa Bliss to join her on Alexa's Playground.

The Viper's vicious act of ripping apart Rambling Rabbit prompted a response from fellow RAW Superstar Riddle who took to Twitter to share his reaction.

Not Baby Broda 😢 https://t.co/QU7Y3xDG6l — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) December 29, 2020

As can be seen, Riddle is visibly upset with how Orton attacked Rambling Rabbit whom The Original Bro affectionately nicknamed as 'Baby Broda' a few weeks ago on the show.

Although this doesn't mean that we will get to see a future encounter between Riddle and the 14-time WWE World Champion, one can never say never when it comes to WWE.

Randy Orton wreaks havoc on WWE RAW tonight

As mentioned earlier, Alexa Bliss invited Orton to Alexa's Playground inside the ring to have a little chit-chat with The Legend Killer regarding his horrific act of burning 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt a few weeks ago on WWE TLC.

Orton was in a foul mood tonight

Orton's entrance music blared over the WWE ThunderDome a few times but he never made his way to the ring. Instead, Orton, who is adept at playing mind games, showed up at the Firefly Funhouse and took out Huskus The Pig, Rambling Rabbit, and other members present at the set.

This sparked an angry response from Little Miss Bliss who then challenged Randy Orton to a match with her later on in the show. The Viper accepted the challenge and the match was later officially confirmed.