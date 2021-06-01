Riddle reacts to Randy Orton using his move on WWE RAW

Riddle has expressed his delight after Randy Orton used his Bro Derek move to defeat Xavier Woods on this week’s WWE RAW.

On last week’s episode, Riddle picked up a victory over Woods after hitting the New Day member with Orton’s RKO finisher. The 14-time WWE World Champion reacted to Riddle’s RKO by tweeting, “I’d say ‘nice form, but also don’t steal my s***’.”

WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber caught up with Riddle backstage following Orton’s win against Woods. The former United States Champion excitedly spoke about his future plans for the R-K-Bro tag team.

“I had to get the key,” Riddle said after pretending to unzip his mouth. “Randy locked it up earlier, you know how it is. Bro, Randy hitting the Bro Derek was amazing. And last week I hit the RKO. Who knows, next week we could both be doing Floating Bros all over the place. Honestly, I don’t even know what to say. I don’t know what to do. All I know is I gotta get back to Randy. We gotta talk gameplans, we gotta talk the future, we gotta talk merchandise, we gotta talk scooters, we gotta talk speedos, we gotta talk a lot, a lot of things. Love you all. Peace, I gotta go. Scooter… away… yeah, yeah!”

Riddle and Randy Orton have defeated Xavier Woods in singles matches in consecutive weeks on RAW. Prior to those wins, Orton lost a one-on-one match against Woods’ tag team partner, Kofi Kingston, on May 17.

Why is Randy Orton teaming up with Riddle?

The storyline began with Randy Orton losing to Riddle

Riddle surprisingly defeated Randy Orton on the April 19 episode of WWE RAW. The unlikely allies then joined forces to win matches against Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin and Elias & Jaxson Ryker.

Known as R-K-Bro, Randy Orton and Riddle worked together to record another victory in an eight-man tag team match on May 10. The two men teamed up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to defeat AJ Styles, Omos, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker.

