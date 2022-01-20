Riddle reveals bizarre idea he has to help win Academic Challenge on RAW

Riddle is ready to go back to college to ensure RK-Bro wins the Academic Challenge next week on RAW.

As confirmed on this week's episode of WWE RAW, RK-Bro will face Alpha Academy in an Academic Challenge the following week. Riddle and Orton will hope to outsmart their opponents and earn a rematch for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

During this week's episode of RAW Talk, The Original Bro revealed that he wants to go undercover at a college to prepare for the Academic Challenge as they did in the movie "21 Jump Street".

"...I told Randy, I was like, 'Hey, how should we get ready for this?' I had this idea to maybe go undercover at a college, kind of like in 21 Jump Street," said Riddle. "Maybe we could bust some criminals and learn some stuff. But then Randy said I should just read a book. But I'm pretty sure with Randy that's code for 'Just do it.' So I'm probably going to go do it...."

The comedic duo of RK-Bro remains one of the highlights of WWE RAW. With this in mind, many fans are looking to see what happens when the team battles Alpha Academy on Monday.

Riddle plans to study to try and win the Academic Challenge on WWE RAW

If going undercover doesn't work, it appears that the former United States Champion has another plan. He's prepared to handle it the old-fashioned way by studying as much as possible heading into next week's episode of WWE RAW.

"You know, you really can't study for a test like this," Riddle continued. "There's just so many things it could be on. At the end of the day, you just got to be prepared for anything. So, I'm going to study a wide range of things."

What do you think of The Original Bro's comments? Are you looking forward to the Academic Challenge? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

