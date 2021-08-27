"Randy was supposed to beat me up" - Riddle on RK-Bro not being meant to last long 

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and discussed how RK-Bro was not meant to last.

Riddle is currently having the best stretch of his run on the main roster. Earlier this year, The Original Bro teamed up with Randy Orton to form RK-Bro. The future of the pair was in question when Orton was off WWE TV for a few weeks. But The Viper came back, and the duo then won the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

In the interview, Riddle recalled how he pitched the idea of RK-Bro to everyone backstage, and many blew it off as a stupid idea. He mentioned that RK-Bro has done well because the audience likes the pairing, and it has sold a lot of merchandise. Riddle then divulged that RK-Bro was supposed to end very quickly with Randy Orton turning on him, but the plans for the team changed.

“It's crazy, you think about how it started it's just like, how funny would it be if we're RK-Bro and then we do it and the story and that's the thing with wrestling," said Riddle. " You can pitch it, but you never know who is going to be the next big thing or what's going to attract a mass audience. RK-Bro started getting legs and taking off, it wasn't supposed to last this long, at all. Randy was supposed to beat me up, probably, but the people loved it so much and they just went with it.”

When @SuperKingofBros is tagging with any of the following, tag team wrestling is number one:



🐍 @RandyOrton

🤝 @PeteDunneYxB

🤣 @TherealRVD



Elite company.



🎙 @arielhelwani — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 26, 2021

Riddle is a fan of Randy Orton in real life

Riddle in WWE

Riddle also discussed how much he admires Randy Orton. He mentioned that he was a huge fan of The Viper back in the day. Even when he moved to the main roster, Riddle noted that he wanted to work with Orton, but their paths did not cross. For months, Riddle was part of the United States Championship picture, and Orton was in a feud with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss.

But everything changed shortly after WrestleMania. Riddle explained that he was told he would be working a match with Randy Orton. Riddle went on to win the match and earned Orton's respect, thus sowing the seeds for RK-Bro. As they say, the rest is history.

What do you think about RK-Bro? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Colin Tessier