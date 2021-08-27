Riddle reveals how he lost his first name in WWE

Riddle recently revealed that WWE removed "Matt" from his name because "Riddle" in itself sounds more solid. It also further avoids confusion for the commentators while referring to him.

Prior to his name being changed, Riddle had gone by the name Matt Riddle for the majority of his wrestling career. Even his "MR" logo was based off his full name and is imprinted on his merchandise available on the official WWE shop website.

In October last year, WWE confirmed that he was going to be known as "Riddle" moving on and while it upset a lot of fans at the time, people have now adjusted to the change.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Riddle discussed undergoing a name change and shared his thoughts regarding the situation.

"I think it's because they didn't know they wanted to call me Matt or Matthew. I prefer Matthew but the commentators were just calling me Matt and I didn't mind. I was like 'Whatever you can get out' but I think they want something that was solid and then they call me one day and they go 'Hey do you mind if we just call you Riddle the Original Bro?' and I was like no [I don't mind].

Many WWE stars have underwent name changes in the recent past, including Chad Gable (Shorty G), the entirety of Retribution, Doudrop (Piper Niven) and Shotzi (Shotzi Blackheart).

However, a name change did Riddle no harm as he went on to win the WWE United States Championship and recently found success as part of RK-Bro.

RK-Bro won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam

After a bumpy road to SummerSlam, Riddle and Randy Orton managed to get on track and defeated AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Styles and Omos had held the titles since WrestleMania 37 and were destroying every team that stood in their path.

RK-Bro is now looking for new challengers to step up but based off of what happened on RAW this week, it is likely that we might see a rematch soon. Who do you think should challenge for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships next? Sound off in the comments section below.

