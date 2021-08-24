Riddle reveals his parents' reaction to his "untrue" promo on WWE RAW

Riddle and Randy Orton are famously known as RK-Bro. The team has become one of the most loved attractions on WWE RAW. Over the past few weeks, Riddle has been referencing his stepdad in his promos on WWE RAW.

On the latest episode of Friday Night Pints, the current WWE RAW Tag Team Champion spoke about his parents' reaction to such promos.

Riddle and Randy Orton had a back and forth relationship before officially forming RK-Bro. The Original Bro wanted the Apex Predator to be his friend but Orton was very clear about working alone. It took a bit of convincing but in the end, Orton agreed to forming the tag team.

When Randy Orton made his return to WWE RAW after a seven-week hiatus, Riddle said that he was glad that Orton returned, unlike his stepfather who walked out on him 25 years ago.

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, Riddle again referenced his stepfather saying that like Orton, he wasn't a hugger. Riddle's parents had no idea about this stepfather he was talking about and asked him about it.

On a recent episode of Friday Night Pints, Riddle spoke about how the company handles any backlash on promos. During his conversation, Riddle also revealed his parents' reaction to him talking about his stepfather. Riddle said:

"When it comes to dialogue, it's more on (the company). We also have some input, sometimes, and sometimes we don't. It depends on who wants you to say it. The other day, I had to talk about my stepdad who left me 25 years ago when he went to get milk and just got lost and never came back. I was like, 'But Randy, you came back.' My mom and dad called me and were like, 'Yo, who the h*** is this stepdad?' Well...you know [laughs]. They wanted the stepdad thing in there."

Riddle and Randy Orton won the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE SummerSlam

Last weekend, at WWE SummerSlam, RK-Bro beat AJ Styles and Omos to win their first WWE RAW Tag Team Titles. The duo have had their ups and downs but were able to work as a functional unit to capture the gold in their first Championship match.

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, during the team's celebration, Riddle decorated the ring with balloons and gifted Orton a purple colored scooter. Their celebration was cut short when Styles and Omos interrupted them, leading to an impromptu match between The Phenomenal One and The Original Bro.

Riddle picked up the victory when Styles was distracted by Orton hitting Omos with the scooter. After the match, Orton hit Styles with an RKO before leaving the ring with the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles.

