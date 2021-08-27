"He did not like me" - WWE RAW star discusses his backstage interaction with Brock Lesnar and potentially working with him

Brock Lesnar and Riddle interacted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble in 2020 and the Beast Incarnate did not take a liking to the Original Bro as per Riddle's comments in a recent interview.

Riddle has previously called out Brock Lesnar and has expressed his wish to work with Brock Lesnar. The two had an opportunity to come face to face when they were part of the 2020 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match. However, before Riddle entered the Rumble, Lesnar had already been eliminated by Drew McIntyre.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Riddle opened up on the potential of him working with Brock Lesnar and the interaction they had backstage at WWE Royal Rumble.

"When we had our little back and forth backstage at the Royal Rumble, I think about two years ago at this point now, he did not like me. Ever since I was a kid, people either hated me or loved me and I think I just rubbed them the wrong way just like I rubbed Bill [Goldberg] the wrong way." Riddle continued, "I made it a point to make myself valuable and I felt like at that point when I talked to Brock, I wasn't valuable enough to him."

At the time, Riddle was in NXT but he soon jumped over to the main roster and made quite a name for himself. In just over a year, Riddle is a former United States Champion and is currently one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Randy Orton.

Riddle on whether Brock Lesnar will wrestle him in WWE

In the same interview, Riddle revealed whether or not he thinks Brock Lesnar will work with him or if they will ever step inside the squared circle together.

"Maybe not now, I'm hoping we can [work together]. Last time I talked to Brock, it did not look good. It did not look promising," Riddle said. "I don't think he'll ever wrestle me but I think as long as I keep working, I keep upping my value and upping my stock, eventually it's gonna be the right choice for them."

