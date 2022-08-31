"Tonight we train" – Riddle posts workout picture with huge heel and other WWE stars

WWE Superstar Riddle is putting in long hours at the gym in preparation to take down his adversary Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Riddle has been the victim of The Visionary since he was left to fend for himself after Randy Orton's injury. Rollins took a special interest in the RK-Bro member and tried to destroy him on several occasions. Seth even tried to end the former MMA star's career by stomping him on the steel steps.

In a recent post on social media, Riddle shared his training regimen for his upcoming clash with Rollins. The picture showed the RAW star at Daniel Gracie's Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training facility. The Original Bro was accompanied by several WWE Superstars including the likes of Karrion Kross, Shinsuke Nakamura, NXT star Cameron Grimes and independent pro wrestling sensation Marty Scrull among others.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Tonight we train."

This picture comes just days after Riddle was seen training with Liv Morgan. The former RK-Bro member trained the SmackDown Women's Champion in some submission & ground-and-pound techniques before her upcoming match against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

Riddle and Seth Rollins destroyed each other in a war of words on WWE RAW

An already bitter rivalry took a turn for the worse this week on RAW when Riddle and Seth Rollins met in a backstage interview. The Visionary called out the Original Bro for his failed marriage and mentioned that his wife and children didn’t want anything to do with him.

These comments sent Riddle off the edge and he started dropping F-bombs on his rival. He vowed to smash Seth's face in at Clash at the Castle.

Who do you think will prevail when the bitter rivals meet at WWE's UK Premium Live Event. Let us know your comments in the comments section below.

