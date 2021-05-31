Riddle sends a hilarious message to Randy Orton ahead of WWE RAW

Randy Orton might end up asking Riddle to also "zip it" on social media if he keeps this up.

Earlier this afternoon, WWE announced that Randy Orton will return to RAW tomorrow night to face the man his tag team partner defeated with an RKO last week, New Day's Xavier Woods.

After the match was publicly confirmed, Riddle took it upon himself to write Randy Orton a hilarious message on social media.

"Dear RANDY, How are you," wrote Riddle. "I am doing well, I missed you a lot last week on RAW and I can't wait to see you again tomorrow night and stare into your beautiful eyes once again. Sincerely, Your Little Viper Bro."

Dear RANDY, How are you? I am doing well, I missed you a lot last week on RAW and I can’t wait to see you again tomorrow night and stare into your beautiful eyes once again

Sincerely,

Your Little Viper Bro https://t.co/83Y70bXmLr — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) May 30, 2021

Riddle and Orton have been a successful odd couple in recent weeks, as they have won two tag team matches together.

What will Riddle do tomorrow night on WWE RAW?

Randy Orton and Riddle in WWE

As of this writing, Randy Orton has yet to respond to Riddle's message, but you can be sure "The Viper" will say something sooner rather than later.

Last week, Riddle and Xavier Woods arguably had the best match on the show. Naturally, it will be interesting to see what transpires when Woods faces Randy Orton tomorrow night.

The R-K-Bro team of Riddle and Orton has easily been the most entertaining part of WWE RAW since they united shortly after WrestleMania 37. If this team manages to stay together, a shot at the RAW Tag Team Champions could be in the duo's future.

What other types of hilarious hijinx will Riddle have in store for Randy Orton and the WWE Universe tomorrow night on RAW? Fans will have to tune in and find out.

Are you enjoying the storyline between Riddle and Randy Orton? Where do you think R-K-Bro will go next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda WWE section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!