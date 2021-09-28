"Vince really likes the birds" - Riddle shares hilarious story about birds being added to his entrance

WWE Superstar Riddle recently discussed how CGI doves came to be added to his ring entrance.

In conversation with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, The Original Bro shared the hilarious story of how he opened up to the idea of having CGI birds in his entrance.

Riddle mentioned that he wanted to have an eagle as part of his entrance since he was the United States Champion at the time. When that was ruled out, Riddle recalled asking for a CGI stallion to go with his character. That idea was also shot down since a horse was too big.

“I'll give you the full story of the doves and why I think they're so cool. So, I was told, ‘Hey Riddle we want to do the CGI when you take off your flops, we're gonna have birds, doves fly out.’ So I was like, I’m the US champion, so why not an eagle? But they were like [an] Eagle is a little too big. Then I was like how about a stallion? Because I’m the Stallion – Riddle the Original Bro,” said Riddle.

Riddle recalled being told that Vince McMahon was the main creative force behind adding CGI birds to his entrance. The Original Bro mentioned that he was onboard when he came to know that Vince liked those birds.

“I was like why birds? They go, ‘Vince really likes the birds.’ And I go, you know what, if Vince likes the birds, I freaking love these birds. And I was like let's kick these birds out of my flip flops every day, any day. Bird City. I’m Bird Man. Let’s do it,” Riddle added.

Riddle discloses how he avoided arguing with creative

Riddle stated that he was very laid back when creative proposed some ideas for his character and avoided getting into an argument. He detailed that a lot of his main roster success was due to him being open to some of the ideas that creative came up with.

Riddle declared that he did his best to avoid backstage politics and tried to get along with the other members of the WWE roster.

Also Read

Do you enjoy seeing the colorful doves fly out every time Riddle enters the ring? What do you make of his main roster run so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Arjun