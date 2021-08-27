"I can beat you up in a real fight" - Riddle sounds off a warning to Roman Reigns

One half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Riddle spoke to Bleacher Report on his current run in the WWE, his take on Roman Reigns, and much more.

Riddle had some tough words for the Universal Champion. Responding to Roman's claims that he was responsible for elevating SummerSlam, Riddle said that he did not acknowledge the Tribal Chief.

Riddle mentioned that Roman may be a good person but he was definitely not the show stealer at SummerSlam. Riddle was of the opinion that Roman did not move the needle and claimed that he could beat the Tribal Chief in a real fight.

“No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it's like when people say they're a good parent, you know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you're a good parent. When he's saying 'Acknowledge me' or 'I move the needle,' no, you don't. You're related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I'm not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth.”

Riddle continued that RK-Bro was, in fact, moving the needle by selling merchandise and getting over with the fans.

“You're not moving needles. I'm the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we're moving the needle, and that's it. I don't want to say too much, I'm not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He's amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it's like, get off your high horse.” (h/t to BleacherReport for the trascript)

Riddle has been on the fast track to superstardom since forming RK-Bro with Randy Orton. The pairing was much loved by the WWE Universe and brought a breath of fresh air to Monday Night Raw.

Riddle speaks on the WWE grind

Riddle added that he enjoyed working on WWE TV and the travel was not a big factor for him. Riddle clarified that he was working a more hectic schedule in the independent circuit and earning a lot less. Riddle mentioned that he had not taken a single night off since signing with WWE.

Riddle detailed that he liked the grind and would rather be on TV entertaining the WWE Universe than be replaced by someone else.

