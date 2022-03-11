Riddle shares his thoughts on Cain Velasquez’s recent arrest

Cain Velasquez was recently arrested as he was charged with attempted first-degree murder after shooting a man and unintentionally hitting another. In light of this news, many athletes voiced their support for the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, including Riddle.

The WWE Raw Tag Team Champion is a highly accomplished fighter who transitioned from UFC to professional wrestling like Velasquez.

In an interview with Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple, The Original Bro was asked about the controversial situation surrounding the arrest of Velasquez.

“At first when I heard that he was in trouble, I was like, ‘oh no, another one from the MMA community, why can’t we just get it right?’ But then when you hear the backstory of what happened and how somebody was let off. I don’t approve of anybody going out and seeking their own justice. But at the same time, out of all the situations and circumstances, this is probably the most ideal if you’re going to run up on somebody and do that. But at the end of the day, it’s never ideal, don’t do it, Riddle said. H/T (WrestlingInc)

Reports recently emerged that Velasquez had taken action himself on a man named Harry Goularte who had allegedly abused a close young relative of his. The man shot by the former MMA star has been charged and arrested for performing indecent acts on children while employed at a local daycare center.

An update regarding the case disclosed that a judge had denied Cain Velasquez's bail request.

Cain Velasquez spent less than a year in WWE

We never got to see much of Cain Velasquez in WWE because his tenure ended surprisingly soon. The MMA fighter signed for the company back in 2019, making his debut on the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown to confront his old UFC rival, Brock Lesnar.

The feud began with Rey Mysterio bringing in Velasquez to beat Lesnar down, leading to a match at Crown Jewel for the WWE Championship. The match was over as soon as it began, with Brock making quick work of Cain, retaining the title in the end.

After the match, the former UFC star quickly disappeared from WWE programming and was ultimately released from his contract on April 28, 2020.

