Riddle recalls a hilarious mistake with Randy Orton

Riddle was on The Bump this week. He spoke about winning the tag team championships, his best bro Randy Orton and much more.

The team of Randy Orton and Riddle overcame strong odds to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam this past Saturday. RK-Bro managed to pull out all the stops and dethrone AJ Styles and Omos as the tag champs.

RK-Bro were out celebrating their win this week on Raw when they were interrupted by AJ Styles and Omos. Styles talked himself into a match with Riddle. After a grueling match, Riddle managed to pin Styles by hitting the Bro Derek while Randy laid out Omos with his personalized scooter at ringside.

Riddle recalled all the hard work that went into selecting the scooter for Randy Orton. The Original Bro also mentioned that he first made a spelling error and then had to correct it. Riddle asserted that Randy was a difficult person to buy a gift for.

However, Riddle was glad that Randy liked the scooter a lot, and it was unfortunate that it broke when he attacked Omos with it:

“I painted it, I put hearts on it and I wrote his name properly because I spelled it wrong once. I always thought it was I-E and not Y. Sometimes the E sound, you can do it different ways. But yeah, I put in some time and effort with the tassels, and Randy is one of those guys who's not the easiest to get gifts for. You gotta make sure it's good. And he liked it, he liked it a lot.”

Randy Orton apologized to Riddle for breaking the scooter

In an exclusive digital interview, Randy Orton apologized to Riddle for breaking the scooter. Randy revealed that he was looking forward to trying it out to see how it works. Riddle assured Randy that we would eventually fix the scooter and gift it back to The Viper.

“You know it's a shame Riddle. I was so close to taking this thing to see how it works taking it for a spin. It’s broken now, so I’m sorry it broke man. But it was an awesome gift,” Randy said.

Would you like to see Randy Orton ride down to the ring on a scooter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

