Riddle spotted with woman who throws shade at his ex-wife

Riddle was recently spotted with a woman who took a jab at the WWE Superstar's ex-wife Lisa Rennie.

After 11 years of married life, the RAW Tag Team Champion and Lisa have announced that they have finalized their divorce. Lisa Rennie confirmed their separation in an Instagram post yesterday. She said that it has been a month since the judge signed the paperwork. The couple are parents to twin daughters and a son.

With the superstar now officially divorced, he was seen hanging out with Daniella Petrow. In a recent video, Petrow shared videos and pictures of them with the lyrics, "I don't care who had you first, you look better with me."

The two appear to be dating, according to the post by Ringside News, sharing Daniella's video.

Riddle has appeared in Daniella's other videos as well

Earlier this month, another video from Ringside News showed the pair seemingly on a date, with both of them playing billiards.

In the post announcing their separation, Riddle's ex-wife Rennie talked about how grateful she was for the support she has received during these trying times. She went on to talk about her children as well.

"It’s been exactly one month since the judge signed the paperwork and our divorce was finalized. The kids and I are enjoying our new adventure, and are grateful for everyone that’s been by our side through all of this😊," Rennie wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the RAW Tag Team Champion is preparing for a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash, where he will be teaming up with his RK-BRO partner Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre to take on The Bloodline. The match was announced on the latest episode of SmackDown.

