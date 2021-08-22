Riddle reveals how RK-Bro will celebrate winning the Tag Team Championships

One half of the new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle, spoke with Denise Salcedo at the SummerSlam after party. The Ultimate Bro was elated after the title win and discussed how RK-Bro would be celebrating the victory.

Riddle detailed that he and Randy would get on their scooters and go out drinking. The new RAW tag team champion stated that he was not a classy Rolex-wearing person, but he sure knew how to party. He was happy to be in Vegas and said that the party would go on late into the night:

“We go out we go out to the club, we get our snakeskin speedos, we get our scooters ready and we got the flops flying and champagne popping and the drinking. I ain't a player, I'm not as classy as you can tell, I don't got the 5000 dollar shoes or the Rolex. I'm just wearing flip flops but we’re stallions bro. RK-Bro – we know how to party, we know how to get down and that's what's happening in Las Vegas tonight.”

Riddle and Randy Orton accomplished the seemingly impossible task of beating AJ Styles and his personal colossus Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

It was a hard fought encounter where RK-Bro managed to separate Omos and Styles. During the final moments of the match, AJ Styles attempted a roll-up pin on Randy Orton but the Viper got free and nailed Styles with an RKO for the win.

Watch my interview with Matt Riddle just to see how hilarious he is. 🤣 LOL He is VERY HAPPY that RKBro are new TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS! https://t.co/LaviZztwIe — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 22, 2021

Riddle on why winning the championships in Vegas was special for him

Riddle claimed that winning the RAW Tag Team Championships felt amazing. He mentioned that having a 50,000 strong audience invested in the action, and cheering their win also made the moment very special.

Riddle claimed that with everything going on between him and Randy Orton over the last few weeks, the win felt like a dream come true. He stated that he had a deep connection with Vegas. He believed Vegas is his home away from home and that it was where he had met his wife.

The King of Bros. claimed that he was enjoying the whole Vegas vibe and that it felt great to finally have tag team gold around his waist.

Who would you like to see RK-Bro work with next for their tag team championships? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

We asked Big E if there's a place for AJ Lee in WWE. Find out his answer here.

Edited by Jack Cunningham