"People say the main roster - it’s a curse" - Riddle on his success in the main roster

One-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle was on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin this week, and he discussed his success on the WWE main ro

Riddle has emerged as one of the breakout stars in WWE. His main roster run has been nothing short of phenomenal, as he won the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Riddle then went on to form RK-Bro with Randy Orton and won the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

On the podcast, Riddle spoke about his run on the main roster in WWE. He noted that he has already won two championship titles and worked with some of the top talents in WWE, such as Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Sheamus. The Original Bro then pointed out that he has enjoyed more success in the main roster than in NXT.

“I honestly have been having so much fun working with all the top-level talent and working with Randy," said Riddle. "Being on the main roster, I know some people are like, you know, what people say, ‘Main roster - it’s a curse.’ I think it's awesome. I've had two championships since I've been here. I've been way more successful on the main roster than I ever was in NXT. So honestly, I love it. It's been awesome.”

Riddle also explained that a lot of his success is linked to the work he put in as a performer. The Original Bro stated that he was confident inside the ring, and his confidence stemmed from his ability to go toe-to-toe with some of the best workers in WWE.

Riddle also mentioned that his character on TV was a close resemblance to his actual personality. He admitted that he can be a little goofy and over the top during backstage segments. That being said, he also noted that his segments with Randy Orton backstage and in live shows have helped him get over with the crowd.

