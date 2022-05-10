WWE Superstar shares lessons learned from teaming with Randy Orton compared to previous partner 

WWE Superstar Riddle recently shared some of the unique lessons he has learned from teaming up with Randy Orton this past year. He compared that to his experience working with Butch (f.k.a. Pete Dunne).

Since arriving in WWE in 2018, Riddle has teamed up with both Butch and Orton. His first outing as a tag team wrestler came with Butch, with the two singles stars gelling well as a duo. Since then, The Original Bro has gone on to thrive as The Viper's teammate. The pair currently hold the RAW Tag Team Championships.

During a recent appearance on the podcast, Catch Club, Riddle gave details on what he learned from teaming up with Butch.

"When me and Pete joined up, we were still two strong singles wrestlers but Pete has a mind for tag team wrestling and multi-man matches. So then, I started picking Pete’s brain and started learning different sequences, learning different kinds of layers or layouts to put a match in," Riddle said. H/T EWrestlingNews

The former UFC star-turned-pro wrestler then went on to praise Randy Orton. Riddle mentioned how Orton taught him the importance of storytelling in pro wrestling.

"With Randy, I learned how to do less and get the most out of it," Riddle added. "Something Randy has really taught me how to do is how to build something, how to, like, tell that story because if you do it right, you can do a lot less work and get way more of a reaction from it." H/T EWrestlingNews

It's safe to say that both Orton and Riddle have greatly improved one another. The scooter-riding Riddle is now being taken more seriously by fans due to his association with The Viper. Orton, meanwhile, is now able to showcase the fun side of his personality to fans, which had been dormant over the years.

Riddle and Randy Orton defended their titles on Monday Night RAW

After leaving WrestleMania Backlash this past Sunday with a loss, the RAW Tag Team Champions looked to get back on track last night on RAW.

Orton and Riddle found themselves in a match against The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, with the RAW Tag Team Championship on the line.

After a flurry of outstanding offensive maneuvers by both teams, RK-Bro retained their titles. Riddle delivered an almost impossible RKO from out of nowhere to pick up the win.

Randy Orton and Riddle have been one of the most entertaining and physically impressive acts in WWE in 2022. With the duo retaining their titles this past Monday, the tag team is showing no signs of slowing down.

