"They kind of ruined it" - Riddle opens up about The Street Profits' heel turn

The current one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle has commented on The Street Profit's recent heel turn on Monday Night RAW.

On the latest episode of the red brand, RK-Bro collided with Jimmy and Jey Uso on the show's main event. The bout was interrupted by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who attacked Riddle and Randy Orton.

During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Riddle stated that he and Randy were friends with The Street Profits, and there was no need for them to do what they did.

"We were friends, and I'm almost shocked by the WWE Universe kinda being like, 'Oh, I like this edgier side of The Street Profits.' What do you mean, man? They've been attacking us. They're doing a bunch of uncool stuff. Usually, we talk, party, hang out, we get the smoke, we drink from the red solo cups, it's a tight experience. And they kind of ruined it. And the sad thing is they would've got a tag team title rematch or shot eventually. They didn't have to be all uncool," said Riddle. (48:56-49:30)

Riddle on his mindset going into the triple threat tag team match at WrestleMania 38

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, RK-Bro will put the RAW tag titles on the line against The Streets Profit and Alpha Academy in a tag team triple threat match.

The Original Bro opened up about his thought process going into the bout, saying he's confident that he and Randy Orton will get the job done.

"I'll be honest, going into WrestleMania, going up against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy, I know RK-Bro is gonna have to pick it up and take it to another level. But if I know Randy, and I know myself, if I know RK-Bro, I think we're up for the challenge. And I don't think The Street Profits or Alpha Academy will know what hits them at WrestleMania," he said. (47:53-48:19)

The Street Profits were extremely popular as babyfaces, so it'll be interesting to see how they will be received as heels. RK-Bro defending the titles against two tag teams might prove to be a difficult task for them, but they are confident that they have what it takes to emerge victorious.

