Riddle vows to take vengeance for Randy Orton's injury on SmackDown Superstar

Riddle kicked off the latest edition of RAW this week. Following their intense match last week, RK-Bro underwent compulsory medical evaluations. On the red brand, the latter addressed fans regarding an update on their health.

Last week on SmackDown, RK-Bro and The Usos clashed in a historic tag team match to unify the tag team titles from the blue and red brand. Jimmy and Jey emerged victorious thanks to a timely interruption by Roman Reigns. Post-match, The Bloodline viciously assaulted RK-Bro and it was later announced that Riddle had suffered a bruised hip and lower back.

WWE @WWE



@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw @RandyOrton 's been having a really hard time with his back lately. Before our Tag Team Title Match, he could barely walk. I knew Randy wouldn't let me down because he knew how much it went to me. And he knew how much it meant to you." "@RandyOrton's been having a really hard time with his back lately. Before our Tag Team Title Match, he could barely walk. I knew Randy wouldn't let me down because he knew how much it went to me. And he knew how much it meant to you."@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw https://t.co/GyWKpThw7A

In the latest edition of RAW, the former tag team champion stated that Randy Orton had also injured his back, but did not mention the extent of his injury. He vowed to get his vengeance on The Tribal Chief and The Usos for interfering in the match and carrying out the attack.

The Original Bro highlighted that the future of the tag team was bleak without Orton. He asked the crowd to give Orton a standing ovation while chanting RK-Bro.

Later tonight, Riddle will be in a six-man tag team match teaming with The Street Profits against The Usos and Sami Zayn. Confirmation is yet to be made on the extent of The Viper's injury.

Edited by Angana Roy