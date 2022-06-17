"I love you"- Riddle wants to dedicate his match against Roman Reigns to 14-time WWE World Champion

Riddle is set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown. Leading up to the big title match, the former has claimed that he would like to dedicate the bout to Randy Orton.

Ahead of his match against Reigns, Riddle took to social media to share a video of him mentioning that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is among the most prized possessions in WWE history. He desperately wants to get his hands on the two world titles.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion admitted that he can't wait to get his hands on The Tribal Chief. Riddle said:

"Bro, we are less than 24 hours before Riddle takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship, probably one of the most prized possessions in all WWE. But bigger than that, I finally get my hands on Roman, the man that hurt my best friend Randy. And bro, I wanna take that Universal Undisputed Championship off your waist, and I'm gonna dedicate this match to the greatest WWE Superstar in history: my bro, Randy. I love you, dude."

Bob Orton sent his best wishes to Riddle ahead of his match against Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton has backed up Riddle ahead of his match against Roman Reigns.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Orton wished the RK-Bro member well. He also hopes to see him dethrone The Head of the Table this weekend on SmackDown. Orton said:

"He was a great student and he's learned well. I wish him luck, all the luck in the world." (01:12 - 01:18)

Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the first time since WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief had earlier defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

