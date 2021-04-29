Riddle names a tag team he would like to see make the move up from NXT to RAW

Riddle is one of the coolest athletes present on WWE's roster. The former United States Champion is currently working over on RAW, where he has wrestled for almost a year.

Before joining the main roster, The Original Bro was on NXT, where he was a NXT Tag Team Champion and a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner alongside Pete Dunne. As such, he knows a thing or two about tag teams.

In an interview with WWE Now India, Riddle spoke about Indus Sher, a team that hails from India. The Original Bro discussed his confrontations with them and even said he would love to see them on the main roster.

Indus Sher initially attacked Riddle during their early days on NXT, and it seems that the former NXT Tag Team Champion has both forgiven and forgotten the assault. That being said, he enjoyed working with the duo and said he would love to see them make the jump up to RAW.

"I hope I get to see them on RAW. You know they're two huge guys. I believe Rinku used to play baseball. Million Dollar Arm, dude's got a million dollar arm. The guy is a stallion. I hope I get to run into them again. Hopefully they don't attack me again, that wasn't that cool," said Riddle.

Seeing Indus Sher on the main roster would be great, and may even bring a lot of mainstream viewers from India onto WWE content.

Riddle could take on Indus Sher with his new partner Randy Orton

If Indus Sher do make the jump to the main roster, they could find themselves in a storyline involving Riddle and his new tag partner Randy Orton. The Original Bro and Orton recently teamed up on RAW, where they defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

Now going by the moniker of "R-K-Bro", Riddle would love to challenge for the RAW tag team titles alongside Orton. Perhaps "R-K-Bro" can take on Indus Sher along the way.

