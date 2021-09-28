"When I'm in the ring with Sheamus I get to work for my money" - current champion on working with the Celtic Warrior

WWE superstar Riddle recently discussed his hard-hitting matches with Sheamus.

On the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle relived his main roster run and some of the clinical matches he put on with top stars of RAW and SmackDown.

Riddle mentioned that he enjoyed working with Sheamus. The Original Bro detailed that Sheamus was an intense worker and brought a hard-hitting style of wrestling to the table. Riddle stated that his in-ring style resonated with Sheamus' work, and that allowed them to put on some amazing matches.

“I love wrestling Sheamus. The guy goes hard, he hits hard, and he wrestles hard. And for me, like I want my in-ring wrestling to be intense, I want it to be physical, I want it to be imposing and Sheamus brings that to the table,” revealed Riddle.

Riddle added that Sheamus always gave his hundered percent in the ring. The current tag team champion pointed out that he liked working hard for his money and having a match with Sheamus meant that he would bring in the hard-earned dollar that night.

“Sheamus, never dials it in. There was never a day off with Sheamus. And for someone like me who likes to work hard, even though I'm a laid back guy, I like to work hard. I like to work for my money. And when I'm in the ring with Sheamus I get to work for my money,” Riddle added.

Riddle and Sheamus put on a hard hitting claasic at WrestleMania 37

Riddle walked into WrestleMania 37 as the United States champion defending the title against the Celtic Warrior. The two men put on a grueling slugfest on Night 2 of WrestleMania.

As the match moved towards the final stages, the Original Bro attempted an aerial offense, only to be stuck with a vicious Brogue Kick by Sheamus that laid him out. Sheamus picked up a pinfall victory to end his two-year championship drought at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

What do you make of Riddle's comments about Sheamus? Would you like to see The Original Bro and The Celtic Warrior face off again?

