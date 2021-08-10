"That'll never happen" - Riddle shares interesting WWE backstage story about the formation of RK-Bro 

In a recent interview, WWE RAW star Riddle revealed that he initially threw around the idea of him partnering with Randy Orton, never thinking it would become a reality.

However, just weeks later, Riddle found out that WWE management liked the idea of him and Orton pairing up and hence officially formed RK-Bro.

RK-Bro is one of the most entertaining acts in WWE at the moment. The unusual pairing of Riddle and Randy Orton seems to be working and has gotten over with the fans. Although Orton has yet to make his first appearance in front of a live crowd as part of RK-Bro, Riddle has been eliciting loud and positive reactions from the audience ever since WWE went on tour.

However, before WWE ran with the idea of RK-Bro, the mere thought of such a tag team would have been odd. Nonetheless, they seem to be thriving now and are likely in line for a tag team championship shot.

In a recent interview with Sony Sports India, Riddle recalled him throwing out the idea and it leading to the formation of RK-Bro:

"Working with Randy has been a dream come true." Said Riddle, "He's Randy Orton. I've been a fan for a long time. I love Sports Entertainment, I love Pro Wrestling and I remember it was probably a week before Mania and I was defending the U.S. Title against Sheamus and I was talking to a couple people [saying] "Yeah how crazy would it be if me and Randy formed a tag team and called ourselves RK-Bro". And everybody was like "Hahahaha, that'll never happen." and I was like "Yeah probably not" and then two weeks later, it's written down and I'm like "What" and they're like "Yeah I figured this could set something up". Something that was supposed to be this big [makes small gap between fingers] is now humongous. I'm just ready for Randy to get back. I miss him."

Orton has been out of action for the past few weeks as he took some time off from WWE. However, he has now announced his return to wrestling.

Randy Orton will kick off WWE RAW tonight

Randy Orton

After being absent from WWE T.V. for over a month, The Viper is set to make his return to television. Moments ago on Twitter, Orton announced that he will be starting off tonight's episode of RAW.

Been away for a bit, but tonight, I’m back on #WWERaw … and I won’t keep you waiting, I’m kicking off the show. #ViperIsBack https://t.co/doKobmWF4F — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 9, 2021

This will be Orton's first appearance in front of a live crowd since the return of fans in July. It will be intriguing to see how the audience reacts to his return.

