Riddle and WWE reportedly agree terms on a new contract

WWE Superstar Riddle has reportedly agreed to terms on a new big-money contract with the company. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle is on the verge of agreeing to a new deal before his current one runs out in August next year.

The report states that WWE and Riddle are working toward a new three-year contract worth $1.2 million. The deal would guarantee Riddle $400,000 per annum with a further $50,000 whenever he wrestles in Saudi Arabia.

Riddle made his WWE main roster debut in June.

Riddle made his main roster debut in June when he defeated AJ Styles on Friday Night SmackDown. Since then, he was moved over to Monday Night RAW in the WWE Draft, where he lost his first name. However, that didn't stop his momentum and he became part of the Survivor Series winning Team RAW and has become a big part of WWE programming on the red brand.

Riddle has become a permanent fixture on RAW with his solid performances and comedic vignettes where he pitches hair-brained ideas to members of the roster, which according to the report, Vince McMahon finds hilarious, despite not fully understanding the "Bro" gimmick.

Riddle is currently feuding with the CEO of the Hurt Business and United States Champion, Bobby Lashley. Riddle is yet to win a singles title in WWE. Earlier this year he was unsuccessful in the Intercontinental Championship tournament on SmackDown. More recently, he was unsuccessful in the WWE Championship number one contender triple threat match on RAW.

The only gold Riddle has secured in WWE thus far is during his run in NXT. Riddle was a big part of NXT before his move to the WWE main roster. Along with Pete Dunne as The Broserweights, the pair won the tag team championships from the Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: Portland in February this year. They held the title for eighty-seven days, before losing them to Imperium in May. Dunne would not be present, having been replaced with Timothy Thatcher due to COVID travel restrictions.

Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne as the NXT Tag Team Champions

With this new deal we could be seeing Riddle with WWE gold around his waist very soon.