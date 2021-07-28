Ridge Holland makes his return to NXT after a nine-month absence

This week's episode of NXT saw Ridge Holland make his return after being sidelined for nine months with severe injuries.

The episode saw a number of superstars confirm their in-ring return. Chief among them being Samoa Joe. Ridge Holland's return was certainly an underrated one.

Holland interfered in one of the opening matches on this week's taped episode of NXT, where Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan teamed up to face off against Tomasso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

Ridge Holland made an emphatic return, assisting Dunne and Lorcan, handing them the win and then subsequently taking matters into his own hands as he beat down both Ciampa and Thatcher after the match.

Ridge Holland's return is an exciting one, especially if he is siding with the likes of Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. Perhaps we could be looking at a future faction in the making once Danny Burch returns.

Ridge Holland was out for nine-months with multiple injuries

Ridge Holland looked like he was all-set for a huge push on the black and gold brand. The British superstar made a statement with an attack on Adam Cole on the 4th October 2020 episode as he interrupted a match between Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor, dropping Cole's body in the middle of the ring.

On the following episode of NXT, Ridge Holland brawled with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, after he defeated Burch in a one-on-one match. Unfortunately for Holland, it would be here that he suffered his injury, as his legs gave out from under him when he attempted to intercept a cross-body off the top rope from Lorcan.

This would sideline Holland for nine months who had suffered severe injuries, dislocating his ankle and fracturing his left leg, as well as a knee patellar dislocation and patellar tendon rupture in his right leg.

Holland would spend the next nine months recovering and recuperating, all the while working towards a return to the ring.

It was great to see him back looking in tip-top shape. Hopefully we will get to see more of him in the coming episodes of NXT.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Greg Bush