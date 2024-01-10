Ridge Holland gets into HEATED confrontation backstage; called out for injuring ANOTHER WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland was involved in a backstage argument with Joe Coffey during the latest episode of NXT.

After their loss in the earlier tag team match on the show, Gallus came backstage to reflect on their performance. At this moment, Joe Coffey noticed Ridge Holland walking by.

In a sit-down interview last week, the former Brawling Brutes member opened up about being labeled as an unsafe worker, particularly addressing the incident where Ilja Dragunov got injured during a bout against Holland a few weeks ago. The latter was also a part of the SmackDown match where former WWE Champion Big E severely injured his neck, going out of action indefinitely.

This week, Coffey mocked the interview during their confrontation and told Holland that he did not fear him. He was uncertain about Holland's future in NXT now that he was no longer part of the Brawling Brutes.

Joe Coffey was last seen in action during a one-on-one match against Joe Gacy a few weeks ago on WWE NXT. It will be interesting to see whether this exchange might pave the way for a feud between Holland and Gallus in the near future.

